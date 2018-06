Pakistan Academy of Letters holds Naatia Poetry Event in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Academy of Letters held in Naatia Poetry Event under the leadership of a renowned poet Najib Ahmed in Lahore on Friday.

On the occasion, Asim Butt, Khawaja Abdul Hakim, Javed Javed and Waqar Nasim Wamiq attended the event as chief guests, while Mumtaz Rashid Lahori performed the duties of the event.

In other fields and participants, Sarfraz Syed, Naveed Ahmed Bashir, Syeda Sajida Bano, Aftab Javed, Farhat Butt, Taseem Naz, Sheikh Muhammad Usman, Azhar Hussain, Shahzad Sheikh, Professor Shafiq Ahmad Khan, Javed Syed, Parveen Wafa Hashmi, Shahzad Sheikh, Tahira Jinnah and Sohail Saani were prominent.

