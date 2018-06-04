In a province-wide crackdown, authority seals 16 food businesses including 7 in Lahore, issues fine tickets to 56 FBOs

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is committed to ensure the provision of hygiene food in Punjab as per “Healthy Punjab” mission. In this connection, an operation was conducted in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets in Ramazan bazaars and open markets throughout the province here on Monday.

The authority has closed down total 16 food businesses and penalized 56 Food Business Operators (FBOs) by issuing Rs398,500 fine to them in a daylong activity. The shops were sealed and imposed fine for selling low quality food, proved adulteration and poor hygienic conditions.

The food safety teams were comprised on food experts and other officials of the PFA at the time of raid on food points, restaurants, stalls and production units. In Lahore, PFA has sealed seven different food premises including beverage companies, ketchup unit, pulp production unit, vermicelli point, two water filiation plant and beef shop in the different areas of the city.

According to details, the beverage company was sealed for using loose colour and chemicals, pulp unit over wrong labelling, ketchup production unit for using rotten tomatoes and starch in Sabzazar and Samanabad area. Further, the teams also sealed vermicelli’s point for frying vermicelli in rancid oil, water filtration plants for using PFA logo and rusted machinery. Besides, the PFA has sealed Beef shop for selling emaciated meat while registered a case against shop owner in the respective area police station.

In other activities, the PFA has closed three each food points in Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi, two sweet shops in Gujranwala and one shop in Sargodha division for not to following the PFA’s instructions, using poor quality commodities in the preparation of food and multiple hygienic issues. The teams issued fine tickets of Rs128,000 fine on 13 shops in Lahore, Rs44,000 on eight food points in DG Khan division, Rs84,000 fine on 14 outlets in Rawalpindi, Rs13,000 fine in Sargodha, Rs52,000 fine on seven eateries in Gujranwala and Rs39,500 fine in Bahawalpur.

Moreover, the food safety teams have discarded approximately 1032kg rotten vegetables and fruits, 200kg substandard ketchup, 50kg starch, 72kg vanilla powder, 1300kg khoya, 170liter beverages, 120kg adulterated pepper, loose colour and other substandard products. The PFA served warning notices to several food points for not conforming to PFA SOPs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION