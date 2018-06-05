Legendary Actor Mehmood Aslam returns to the silver screen after 28 years in TEEFA IN TROUBLE

LAHORE: Legendary Pakistani television and stage actor Mehmood Aslam is all set to return to the silver screen after a hiatus of 28 years in the upcoming summer blockbuster, TEEFA IN TROUBLE.

Playing the character of “BUTT Sahab”, Mehmood Aslam truly captures the essence of the name and its heritage. BUTT Sahab; a food lover, a family man; a man to be feared and revered!

Speaking about his return to the silver screen, Mehmood Aslam has said, “Films are like a University! When you finish school and college and then when you start your University life, the grandeur of it all is just something else. I was a newbie back in 1987 when I worked in my first movie project. I was an ambitious man and I was focused, I wanted to do good work, play strong characters and I did for 3 to 4 years but to be honest, for me the movies coming out during that time weren’t up to the cinematic mark. They were formula movies and there was no depth whatsoever so I respectfully decided to go back to doing Television shows. I was offered various movie roles during this time but they didn’t really appeal me – however, I still remember the day when I met Ahsan Rahim and he asked me to play the character of BUTT Sahab in TEEFA IN TROUBLE. He told me about Ali Zafar and how much effort he is putting into the movie and when he told me the story, I was sold! After 28 years I finally got the role which I always wanted to play. Mere anderka Mehmood Aslam jag gaya! I am just really happy that I said yes and it was an amazing experience working with Ahsan Rahim and Ali Zafar and I have complete faith that this movie will set new industry precedent!”

Speaking about working with the legendary actor, Pakistan’s leading multi-talented superstar Ali Zafar has said, “It is an honour for us that an actor of the stature of Mehmood Aslam sb decided to return to our Film industry after 28 years, for TEEFA IN TROUBLE. His story of why he left film in the first place is an insight in itself to learn from. However, the story of his comeback is an even bigger inspiration for an actor like myself and our entire team, because of the person and actor that he was and is. Always joy, always prayers, always smiles, always joking. I can’t wait for you guys to watch him play “BUTT Sahab”! It’s non-stop fits! Which is why I say “No why no what. Only BUTT””.

Directed by Ahsan Rahim, the film also features Maya Ali as the leading lady Anya, the inimitable actor and icon Javed Sheikh, the brilliant Faisal Qureshi and talented Fia Khan with emerging actor Mahenur Haider making their silver screen debuts, with the remaining cast to be revealed soon.

TEEFA IN TROUBLE is a romantic/action/comedy. The feature film has been produced by Lightingale Productions.

