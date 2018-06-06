PFA seals 18 food points in Punjab, and imposes fine on 56 others

LAHORE: With Eid just around the corner, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has tightened the grip around the forgers and Food Business Operators (FBOs) who involved in malpractice in the preparation and sale of harmful food.

On Tuesday, the teams of the authority sealed 18 different food premises while conducting raids on thousands of food businesses throughout the province. While the teams have imposed fine totalling Rs0.368 million on 55 FBOs and issued warning notices for improvements on 2000 outlets. The teams closed food points and issued fine tickets over the provincial food law.

The PFA Lahore has shutter down six food points. Two beverages production units were sealed in Mareedabad and Defence Road for producing fake soft drinks of famous brands, using PFA logo and artificial flavours for developing taste. The raiding teams confiscated refilled 1000 bottles, seven cylinders, three filing machines, three chemical drums and compressor during raid on both sites. Similarly, the PFA also sealed two water filtration plants for not installing RO filtration system and on charges of misbranding in Faisal Town and Allama Iqbal Town in separate raids. Besides, the teams have closed milk shop at College Road and hotel in Shahdman market owing to poor hygiene conditions, proved adulteration in milk, the presence of insects and other issues.

On the other hand, the PFA has sealed eight food premises in South Punjab during continued in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets in Ramazan bazaars and open markets. Out of eight, four each food points were closed down in Multan and DG Khan divisions including ice cream unit and dairy factories. Further, two sweet shops and soda water unit were shutter down in Gujranwala for using non-food grade colour and selling low-quality sweets. A team of PFA also sealed juice corner in Sargodha over failed to maintain the hygienic working environment.

During a province-wide crackdown, the PFA’s watchdogs have issued fine tickets of Rs52,000 on six FBOs in Lahore, Rs43,000 fine on five shops in Rawalpindi, Rs28,000 fine on four eateries in Sargodha, Rs82,000 fine on 13 FBOs in Gujranwala, Rs4,000 fine in Faisalabad and Rs90,000 fine on 11 food points in DG Khan.

A huge quantity of substandard products was also discarded during an operation like 444litres fizzy beverages, 2000 packs of Gutka, 53kg salanty, 408litres expired energy drinks, 60kg loose cream, 40litres adulterated milk, 160kg substandard sweets and other products. The PFA is fully committed to ensure hygiene food in Punjab as per “Healthy Punjab” mission under its slogan “From Farm to Fork”. The crackdown will continue till the elimination of adulterates and provision of healthy food in Punjab.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION