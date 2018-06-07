Sublime by Sara set to celebrate Eid on the 10th of June at their Lahore Flagship!

LAHORE: The fashionable house of Sublime by Sara celebrates Eid on the 10th of June, launching a summer friendly Eid collection and offering 20 percent off on all Summer Sublime 2018 collections, including Eid, at the Sublime flagship store on MMAlam road in Lahore from 3 PM – 10 PM. The exhibition will also include capsule collections fromSublime Divine, Sublime Resort 2018 and Summer Sublime 2018.

Resonating with brands philosophy of minimalist chic with a focus on colour and cut, expect a variety of silhouettes. The Eid Collection embraces solids and is based in a diverse color palette ranging from pastels to Sublime’s signature colors yellow and orange in the form of tunics, kurtas and kaftans. The price range for the Eid Collection is in between PKR 5,500 to 16,000. The Sublime Resort 2018 collection comprises of vibrant and beautifully cut and draped summer dresses and kaftans making it a perfect vacation choice. This collection is priced in between PKR 15,000 to 18,000. The Sublime Divine capsule encapsulates a range of hand crafted formals and lightly embellished wedding wear with intricate handwork with a price range from PKR 50,000 to 150,000.

The Sublime Eid celebration will be hosted one the 10th of June from 3 – 10 PM at the Sublime Flagship outlet 96 B/2, M MAlam Road Gulberg III, Lahore.

