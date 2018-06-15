PFA special teams to perform duties round the clock during Eid in four shifts

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Food Authority Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal, special operation teams constituted for keeping check and balance on the quality of food and its standards in Punjab during Eid ul Fitr.

In this connection, The PFA has issued a duty roaster of teams including food safety officers who will perform duties in four shifts.

DG PFA briefed about special teams said that the teams will check canteens and café which are located in parks and other recreational places in order to ensure the availability of healthy and quality food for visitors. He said that special teams will also conduct special raids on sweet production units, hotels, restaurants and hospital’s canteens and make sure the implementation of provincial food regulations. As well as, the PFA will also visit Old Age Homes, Dar-ul-Aman, Prisons and free food stalls at shrines. The teams will vigilant and perform duty 24 hours. PFA will make this land of Punjab narrow for adulteration mafia and those food business operators who are producing substandard and harmful food, he mentioned.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION