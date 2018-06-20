PFA sealed well-known food outlets over hygiene, food safety issues

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) watchdogs pulled off more than 100 visits to the food points in Lahore and its vicinity, sealing two prominent food outlets here on Wednesday.

Two Famous food outlets, Butlers Chocolate Café and Salt and Pepper, were sealed for not conforming to the PFA instructions and providing sub-standard food items. PFA stalwarts took action against Butlers on a viral post on social media about strange drying methods of wooden trays besides toilet seat in washroom. Both prominent food outlets were sealed for using sub-standard spices, abundance of insects in food preparation area, non-food grade drums, usage of rusty freezers to store cooked and uncooked meat together. Moreover, 80 kg stale fish, 40 kg chicken, 46 kg minced meat and a huge amount of expired food items were discarded.

While carrying out operations in Kasur, food safety teams sealed Shakir Paan Shop for selling banned Gutka, expired cold drinks and existence of insects in shop.

Further, Punjab Tikka shop in Karim Park, Pakeezah Naan Shop, Hafiz Sweets and Bakers at Kaccha Raavi Road and Rehman Milk Shop, were fined for not complying with the food safety rules prescribed by PFA in provincial capital. All these food points were fined 14,000 collectively, for unavailability of medical certificates of food workers, usage of non-food grade color and poor quality food items. 60 other food points were served warning notices for improving standards till further visit.

