14-day physical remand of Fawad Hasan Fawad granted

LAHORE: 14-day physical remand against Fawad Hassan Fawad, the former principal secretary to Nawaz Sharif was granted by an accountability court today. The top bureaucrat was taken into the custody by the anti-graft body the other day (Thursday).

The said court granted physical remand of the senior bureaucrat Fawad Hasan Fawad, whose arrest was kept secret initially. However, later it was confirmed by the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) that he was in their custody.

His arrest was carried over various corruption charges and other scams, including the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case. Fawad’s physical remand was granted upon the request of the anti-graft body, for the purpose of further investigation.

Apparently, the entire leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is deeply concerned over Fawad’s arrest, as is evident from their former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah’s statement.

“Using NAB before election is an old practice and the same is being carried out yet again, for the same purpose,” alleged Rana Sanaullah.

