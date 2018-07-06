5 drowned in a canal, 1 killed by fast-moving train

In two unfortunate incidents taking place in Lahore and Bahawal Nagar, respectively, 1 adult was killed while a 4-year-old girl was feared to have drowned on Thursday.

The first incident was reported from Lahore in which, a young man ended up crushed underneath a fast-moving train and thus died on the spot. According to local police, the incident took place in Lahore city’s Makkah Colony, near the Sehwan railway crossing.

“The unidentified young man overlooked the fast-approaching train while crossing the railway track and was thus crushed to death,” said police. Following necessary action, the body of the deceased was taken into the custody by police and transferred to a nearby mortuary.

The other incident occurred in the area of McLeod Ganj, Bahawal Nagar whereby, sludge caused a motorcycle slip into the Ford Canal. It has been learned that 5 people were riding the bike, including spouses and three young children. As mentioned above, the bike slipped into the canal due to sludge and as a result, all five people drowned into the water.

The locals gathered on the accident spot, started to search for the drowned family and with the help of divers, managed to recover the spouses and two of the children to safety. However, the rescuers failed to find a four years old girl till the last reports; who’s was feared to have drowned.

