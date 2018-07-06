Maryam Nawaz encouraged PML-N ‘Lions’ ahead of the verdict

LONDON: It was Friday again and there was a Big Decision again i.e. the most-anticipated and most-awaited verdict against the Sharif family, on the Avenfield properties corruption reference. The verdict was announced in the later part of the day (around 4:30 pm) but apparently, the ‘Sharifs’ were fully aware about their FATE!

Taking to the Twitter, the ‘cunning’ daughter of the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s former head advised party supporters that whatever would be the court’s decision; the ‘PML-N Lions’ shouldn’t fret over it.

“No ‘Forces’ can ever succeed to break your leader’s resolve in the face of adversity,” tweeted Maryam, adding “PML-N’s lions, never forget this! No matter what the verdict could be, do not get unsettled” she wrote.

“Nothing is new for your Nawaz Sharif, who has faced everything from exile to disqualification and life imprisonment [sentence] in past.”

She stated further that “It is positive that for you, there is a leader who’s always ready for any kind of sacrifice for you, for the sanctity of your vote and for this country. He’s steadfast in his resolve.”

Maryam conveyed to PML-N supporters further that her father had chosen his path though he knew it well; that it was not easy to tread on it. “He was also aware that he would have to pay a price for his decision, a ‘heavy price’ rather,” added Maryam.

Maryam Nawaz must be giving some credit for her ‘foresight’ as she’s capable of “spotting the hidden snakes” in the country’s democratic system…the snakes, she believes never missed an opportunity; to violate the voting system’s sanctity!

Towards the end, Maryam reminded PML supporters about their role on July 25; to recognize and remember the faces of both the conspirators and pawns.

She concluded her message by saying “God willing, victory awaits the lions.”

