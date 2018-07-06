Old rivalry claims 4 lives in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Old rivalry claimed four lives in the Rahim Yar Khan district on Friday. According to the details, a group of villagers was heading towards the area court in Jugnu Chowk to pursue a case. All of a sudden, armed men of a rival group arrived there and blindly sprayed bullets on them.

Police report suggests that as result of firing, at least four of the villagers were shot to death on the spot while three innocent passersby also ended up with serious bullet wounds. Police believed that the armed men wanted to settle some old dispute and were stalking their ‘targets.’

Heavy contingent of police though reached the crime scene immediately, but the attackers managed to flee without any trouble; leaving the onlookers absolutely stunned over the merciless quadruplet murders.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the dead were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities while the injured ones were also treated for their injuries.

Following the tragic incident, the police started raids but no arrest(s) were reported till the last reports arrived.

