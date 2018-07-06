Upset over ‘bad results,’ 21-year-old Chartered Accountancy Student commits suicide

KARACHI: Distressed with the results, a young student of the chartered accountancy killed himself; by allegedly committing suicide here on Friday.

It has been reported that a 21-year-old student of chartered accountancy allegedly shot himself to death. Identified as Saboor, the young student was believed to be upset over his failure to get desired results in examination.

Sharing his view over the tragic incident, SP Gulshan-e-Iqbal stated that Saboor was so distressed with his results that he decided to commit suicide. Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto added further that the deceased shot himself to death inside his room.

Saboor was a resident of Gulistan-e-Johar, Shahra-e-Faisal (Karachi).

A case into the incident was registered while further investigation was still underway. The body meanwhile, was shifted to Agha Khan Hospital for postmortem.

