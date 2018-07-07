Tragic bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead, 35 injured

BHAKKAR: In a collision involving a bus and a truck leaves at least 3 passengers dead while 35 others seriously wounded here in Darya Khan town.

While during an attempt to overtake a tractor trolley, the driver of a passenger bus lost control and as a result, the bus collided with a truck coming from opposite direction. Police report confirmed that the tragic incident occurred in Bhakkar’s MM Road close to Fazil Adda vicinity whereby, the bus travelling to Rawalpindi ended up smashed into the truck.

As mentioned above, the accident was so fatal in nature that 3 of the victims lost their lives on the spot while 35 others received serious injuries. The bodies of the dead ones were shifted to a nearby medical facility alongside the injury victims. Police said six of the injured were in critical condition and therefore, the death toll was feared to increase further.

