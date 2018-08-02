PFA closes two food points over unhygienic conditions & on account of adulteration

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement team sealed a famous desi food point for not conforming to the PFA instructions and hygiene issues. As well as, food dairy team shut down milk shop in Wapda Town.

Following PFA Directors General’s direction, food safety and milk safety teams raided on more than 200 food joints including restaurants, milk shops, meat points, production units and other food outlets. Teams inspected the hygiene issues and ensure the presence of healthy food at shops, which had put on display for selling and serving in hotels.

A team of the PFA raided Butt Karahi at Davas Road and sealed it for failing to produce medical certificates of its workers, not adopted integrated pest management system and poor cleanliness arrangements. Besides, team also closed down Saeed Milk Shop on account of adulteration, poor sanitation and unavailability of expiry dates. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates at the time of raid at a site. An enforcement team also discarded 100 litres chemical contaminated milk.

On the other hand, PFA carried out operation on unhygienic food points and charged four food business operators with Rs40,500 cumulative fine in the metropolitan. PFA’s watchdogs have discovered poor sanitation and other multiple food safety issues during raids.

In a daylong activity, PFA’s watchdogs served notices for improvement on 78 food points.

