Murali’s duck at Lord’s saddens his parents

MUMBAI: Both the parents of Murali Vijay were sad when their son was back in the pavilion without scoring a run at Lord’s.

“We are extremely sad and were in shock to see him bowled in the very first over”, Vijay’s father, R. Murali, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Chennai, said.

Senior Murali very well remembers his son missed a hundred at Lord’s in 2014.

“Yes, I do remember he missed the century at Lord’s by mere five runs”.

Interestingly, on both occasions, he became Anderson’s victim.

“My wife (Rajlakshmi) was in the other room. She prefers not to watch TV when Murali is playing. When wicket fell, I immediately conveyed the sad news to her and obviously, she became upset”.

“Before leaving for England tour Murali came to us for blessings and I wished him to score a hundred this time at Lord’s and he was well determined to grab this opportunity. Scoring a century and registering the name on Honors Board at Lord’s is any cricketer’s dream”.

“May be he gets a chance to register it in the second innings….”, the dad hoped.

