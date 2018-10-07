PFA holds province-wide drive on breakfast food points, penalizes 83 FBOs over hygiene issues

LAHORE: In a province-wide operation against unhygienic and substandard breakfast food points, the Punjab Food Authority enforcement teams have visited as many as 269 food premises and penalized 83 Food Business Operators (FBOs) with heavy fine tickets here on Sunday.

Fine tickets were issued over failed to maintain the hygiene working environment and for violating the rules of PFA Act. This was informed by PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

He said that the authority raided on 99 breakfast points in Lahore among 23 FBOs punished due to poor sanitation condition. As well as, 85 food points were checked in North Zone and issued fine tickets to 32 shopkeepers. Besides, food safety teams visited 35 food premises in the South Zone for inspecting the quality of food and food safety measures.

Usman said that PFA has sealed one food point in North Zone for selling a stale food to their customers and poor cleanliness arrangements. DG said that overall condition at fast food points was found satisfactory which credit goes to our team and FBOs who are abiding by the PFA’s regulations. He said that PFA has constituted special teams for breakfast food points checking on a weekend. He also appreciated teams for ensuring the provision of standard food in Punjab added that, the purpose of this drive was not to disturb the business but our ulterior motive is to reform the food industry.

