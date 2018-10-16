President Masood urges media to promote national narrative on Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir urged media to highlight true national narrative on Kashmir to counter false Indian propaganda against the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

“India is telling fallacious story of Kashmir based on lies and deception in order to delude and mislead the world that needs to be opposed with counter-narrative based on truth,” President said while addressing first ever session of “Awareness and Publicity Forum of Public Relations Department of AJK government.

The session was attended besides others by large number of Muzaffarabad based media representatives working for national, international, regional and local newspapers. He said that enemies of Pakistan and Kashmir are using, sometime, traditional and social media to highlight our weaknesses. The media, he continued to say, should nullify such attempts by projecting our strength to improve the overall image of the country.

The President said that we will have to prepare our youth to fight Fifth Generation Warfare imposed on us to create disorder and hopelessness in the society and the negative campaign of such kind can be countered by media better.

He said that AJK performed excellently in improving education, health and maintenance of law and order with significant low crime rate. These achievements, he added should be highlighted by our media as its national duty.

Referring to the ongoing freedom struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self-determination, President Masood Khan said supreme sacrifices of our brothers and sisters living on other side of the Line of Control (LoC) keep Kashmir issue alive for over seven decades. Pakistan’s steadfastness to stick to its principled stand on Kashmir is another factor that kept Kashmir issue animated, he maintained.

“Kashmir issue would have been diluted long ago had Pakistan retracted from its stance by compromising on the issue in Tashkent and Simla agreements that were signed after Pakistan’s two wars with India in 1965 and 1971 respectively,” he said.

He said now time has come to project and highlight Kashmir issue at every available forum including in universities at national and international level, at the forums of think tanks and political and parliamentary platforms of the world to give greater voice to legitimate demand of Kashmiri people,

Replying to various questions posed by participants of the forum, President Masood said Kashmiri leaders were never barred by Pakistan from pleading Kashmir cause at international level. It was India that does not allow our leadership from Occupied Kashmir to travel abroad and present Kashmir case before the world.

Rejecting Indian assertion that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, Sardar Masood said that Indian, Pakistan, people of Jammu and Kashmir and United Nations are the parties to Kashmir dispute. Replying yet another question, AJK president said important development projects being executed or proposed in AJK under China- Pakistan Economic Corridor would remain part of the CPEC.

