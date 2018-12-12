Seven police officers terminated from their jobs due to involvement in crime

JAMSHORO: District police Jamshoro started crackdown against police officials involved in crime in Jamshoro district.

Seven police officials were sacked from their jobs by SSP Jamshoro as they found involved in criminal activities on Wednesday. While Shoe cause notices were issued to 10 more police officials.

SSP Jamshoro Tauqir Mohammad Naeem terminated from services to the seven police constables as these police officials were found in involvement of criminal activities.

Those police officials were terminated from their services were related with Sehwan, Amri, Kotri and Jamshoro town police stations of Jamshoro district.

Ghulam Hyder Panhwar, Sikandar Ali Otho of Sehwan police station, Liaquat Ali Chachhar of Amri police station, Abdul Qadir Gorar Kotri police station and Ghulam Mustafa Mir Bahar, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Rahib Ali of Jamshoro police station were terminated from their services.

SSP Jamshoro Tauqir Mohammad Naeem said that seven police constables involved in crime were terminated from their services. He said that if any police official was found involved in criminal activity, he would be dismissed from his service.

