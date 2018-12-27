No leniency for corrupts, says DG NAB Balochistan

QUETTA: Director General National Accountability Bureau Balochistan, Mohammad Abid Javed has said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption through its holistic approach. “No leniency would be shown to the corrupt elements; they will be dealt as per accountability law.

He expressed these views while listening to the complainants who called on him during an open court held at NAB Balochistan office on Thursday.

“In the light of Chairman Nab Justice Javed Iqbal’s vision accountability bureau is pursuing the policy of across the board accountability,” he said adding that strict action would be taken against those looting the national wealth and cheating public at large for their vested interests

Following the directives issued by the Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, DG NAB Balochistan held an open court during which a large number of complainants visited the bureau office and submitted complaints against government functionaries, departments and private individuals.

Mohammad Abid Javed DG NAB Balochistan calmly listened to all complaints and issued immediate directives on various complaints on the spot.

He assured that in light of the documented proof in various cases, strict action would be taken to provide relief to the affectees and recover the looted national wealth.

It is pertinent to mention here that the open court will be held on every last Thursday of the month. In this connection all the complainants are advised to write their complaints on blank paper, affix the supporting documents along with photocopy of their Computerized National Identity Cards.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION