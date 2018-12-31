Mayor Karachi inspects fixing of historical bronze lions’ statues

KARACHI: The pair of bronze lions, gifted to city of Karachi by Queen Elizabeth about 100 years ago, has now been re-fixed and restored on its place in the Karachi Zoo. This precious gift that was locked in rooms in 2004, though a little thing, however it has its own historical importance as this being a gift for the people from a big personality and therefore it should be among the masses.

This was said by the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar during the inspection of reinstalled statues in the Karachi Zoo on Monday.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, senior director Masood Alam and other officials accompanied him also whereas many visitors including children and women were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi said this gift for citizens of Karachi has now been returned to them who have their refreshing memories about these statues of lines in the zoo facility when they were children or students and have their photos with the lions.

He said this being a treasured asset and it will be secured at any condition.

Mayor Karachi said that efforts underway to bring more captives in the zoo and for this the international zoo association were also approached and the government was also supporting us in this connection. He said we are bringing improvement in every department through small things.

On a query he said the action against encroachments in the city was being done on the directive of the Supreme Court and we have no pressure in this regard.

The federal, provincial government and KMC are all on one page on the elimination of encroachments form Karachi.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has also congratulated on this. He further said that the Rs200million required for lifting of debris was not received still and the restoration and removal of debris will begin soon after getting it.

