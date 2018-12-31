Missing role of SFA cause of rampant sale of spurious edibles, cooked items in Sindh

Spurious oil fried chips claims life of one minor – Two minors affected with deadly food poisoning in Hyderabad

KARACHI: Two minors had been hospitalized due to consuming decayed potato fries in Hyderabad and one of the two could not survive. Media had telecast the news after which the local authorities started hunting the owners of the food centre, a hotel in Hyderabad.

In this regard, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah is reported to have shown his concern and hence he has taken notice of the deaths of two minors, which is very alarming.

In recent past, a whole family, mother and kids had suffered from food poisoning after they dined at a famous food centre situated in Karachi’s Clifton zone. The Apex Court had taken a notice of thiose casualties.

The information that the Sindh CM has taken a notice has been conformed through a handout issued Monday here at Karachi. The handout said that the CM has instructed Hyderabad City Commissioner to look into the matter and submit his detailed report him.

Two four-year children, Humayun and his twin sister Aliza had eaten chips and drank juice they had bought from Cantt. Market, Hyderabad. The conditions of both the twins deteriorated and were shifted to hospital where Humayun breathed his last and his sister Aliza was in critical condition.

The chief minister said that this was unacceptable and the shopkeepers or vendors could not be allowed to play with the lives of people by selling substandard and poisonous food item in the market.

“I want you to conduct thorough inquiry into the matter and get the lab test of food items and report me,” he instructed Hyderabad City Commissioner Abbas Balouch and also urged him to take necessary measures to save the life of Aliza.

The CM also instructed Sindh Food Authority (SFA) to start inspection of restaurants and markets of Hyderabad.

It is pertinent to mention that the SFA was recently operation after the top judiciary of the country had noticed about it. However, the shape and functioning and span of command of the SFA is perhaps not yet defined as sale of spurious drugs, contaminated ground water sold as mineral water, decayed meat and sale of potato fries with cheap and spurious ghee is rampant in every nook and cranny of the province especially in cities like Hyderabad and Karachi.

Meanwhile, as the handout read further, the Hyderabad City Commissioner Balouch in his report to the CM submitted that a child died of food poisoning on December 30, 2018 in Hyderabad. On receipt of information, a team of officers was sent to the house of Abdul Sattar, father of deceased child, who disclosed that his wife and kids bought chips and juice from a shop at Cantt. Market in Hyderabad. After using the stuff, his two kids went ill. They were shifted to Aga Khan Hospital, Hyderabad where his son died while his daughter was in critical condition and now her condition was stable.

The commissioner said that in the meantime, he contacted the hospital authorities for medical reports of the deceased child by tomorrow.

It may be noted that there are three shops located in the market from where chips were reportedly bought. The commissioner has sealed all the three shops through Food Inspector of Cantonment Authority for sampling of items stocked there.

