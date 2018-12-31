Paigham-e Pakistan is alternative national narrative to counter violence, extremism and terrorism

KARACHI: The role of higher education institutions of the country could play very vital role against the terrorism and extremism mindset. Positive character building of the students at the university level could bring an end to anti-tolerance and extremism factors in the society. The culture of the society could be reconstructed in the lights of Paigham-e Pakistan.

These views were expressed by University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Muhammad Ajmal Khan. He was addressing at the closing session of the two-day Paigham-e-Pakistan training workshop. The Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) in collaboration with the Faculty of Islamic Studies, KU, organized the training workshop.

He mentioned that the lack of patience in any society would be devastating for its people and that is why there must be no room for intolerant attitudes in the societies. For the better and safe future we must work together and adopt a culture to resolve our problems through dialogues.

After the downfall of the Ottoman Empire, the Muslims were deliberately divided into various groups around the globe. Since then Muslims were categorized according to their sects and never united under one umbrella. Keeping this scenario in mind, this is the right time to initiate the drive like Paigham-e-Pakistan, as it gives the message of unity and harmony among the citizens.”

Meanwhile, Director General, IIUI, Dr Muhammad Zia Ul Haque informed the audience that the articulation of Paigham-e-Pakistan is as alternative national narrative to counter violence, extremism and terrorism.

He said that the IRI, in accordance with objectives of its establishment and on the directives of the President, who is also the Chancellor of IIUI, is working on a project for reconstruction of an inclusive Islamic society in Pakistan through national narrative based on Islamic principles of democracy, freedom, equality and social justice as the powerful wave of the extremist and terrorist narrative was needed to be contested with more powerful, authentic and strategic Islamic narrative.

He further said that in continuation of the national narrative, the Institute is arranging different activities in order to disseminate the message and contents to the masses. Accordingly, a project has been initiated with the help of state institutions to hold a country wide training of faculty members, Ulema, imams and civil society.

During a question and answer session, Dr Zia Ul Haque mentioned that around 1800 Muslim scholars have signed Fatwa in this regard and stressed that everyone should work with the objective to uproot extremism and terrorism mindset from the society.

The Dean, Faculty of Islamic Studies, KU, Professor Dr Shenaz Ghazi, said that society could only prevails when it has unity and gives equal rights to all. Other scholars demanded that along with Kashmiris, all Muslim communities which have been facing difficult times around the world must be given their fundamental rights.

