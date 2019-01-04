Bilawal pays tribute to Salman Taseer

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to Shaheed Salman Taseer on his 8th death anniversary.

In his message, the PPP Chairman said that Shaheed Salman Taseer was a devoted Jiyala and aa vibrant custodian of Democracy. He was a very strong voice of harmony and progressive sttitide in Punjab.

He said that Shaheed Salman Taseer’s rivals continued to stay intimidated as they witch-hunted his family even after he was assassinated and that his son was abducted by the forces of cowards and evils.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Shaheed Salman Taseer’s family stands face to face with the forces of evils and their resolve is unwavering.

The PPP Chairman said that Shaheed Salman Taseer and his entire family deserves due applause for the sacrifices they offered and for the courage they have shown. His sacrifice would never go in vain and the battle against the forces of tyranny and evil would go on with full force.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP leaders, workers and the masses would always remember Shaheed Salman Taseer.

