Murtaza Wahab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

KARACHI: Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza paid rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) on the occasion of 91st birth anniversary which is being observed on Saturday January 05, throughout the country.

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh Murtaza Wahab said that we should vow to continue with our efforts to take the philosophy, vision and mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto forward.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party always remains committed to complete the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab paid tributes to the unforgettable contributions of the visionary leader in the progress of the country. He lauded late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s political vision, wisdom and bravery. It was commendable, the way he brought political parties on a single platform and struggled for strengthening democratic norms in the country, he added.

Wahab said that the best way to pay tribute to the legendary leader on his birth anniversary is to renew the commitment to follow his thought-provoking and revolutionary ideas for the progress of the country. He said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had extraordinary qualities, and had the ability to unite all political forces of the country for the cause of democracy and the stability.

The Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anticorruption has said that the masses of the country are deeply missing their beloved leader Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as the current internal and external situation require a political sagacity and statesmanship of his level to handle the state of affairs today.

“Those who snatched Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto from us actually tried to eliminate the very dream of our founding fathers about Pakistan. But wisdom, tolerance, patience and bravery of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto foiled the evil designs of the perpetrators of both murders,” the adviser concluded.

