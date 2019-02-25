Zameen Expo 2019: Event introduces technological advancements to the real estate sector

We are grateful for the event’s success, and will continue working for the progress of real estate: Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan

The preparations for our Islamabad Expo are complete: Zameen.com Country Head (Sales) Ahmed Bhatti

LAHORE: Zameen Expo 2019 – Lahore, hosted by Zameen.com, the biggest name in Pakistan’s real estate, concluded successfully. Numerous families streamed into the venue on the second day, and lauded Zameen.com for its efforts. Speaking at the occasion, Zameen.com CEO said that he was grateful to Allah for the successful conclusion of the event. Our team has worked around the clock for days on end to make this event possible, and is also ready for Zameen Expo 2019 – Islamabad, happening on the 9th and 10th of March at the Pak-China Friendship Centre. He added that the organisation has always strived to serve Pakistan’s real estate sector and will continue to do so, and our events are just one part of its widespread efforts.

Country Head (Sales) Ahmed Bhatti said that after this extremely successful event in Pakistan, we are ready for Zameen Expo 2019 – Islamabad. He added that the Islamabad event would also be on a grander scale than before and will bring all the major players of the property market under one roof for the general public.

On the second day of Zameen Expo 2019 – Lahore, technological innovations in the real estate sector were also introduced to the audience. This included the demonstration of a 3D walkthrough, high-res imagery, and Pakistan’s first architectural visualisation. The next Zameen Expo will be held in Islamabad at the Pak-China Friendship Centre on the 9th and 10th of March, 2019.

