VentureDive collaborates with PSL

The Snapchat lenses were conceptualized and produced by VentureDive to boost exposure, grow engagement and help cricket fans express their love and passion for their favorite teams. The response from fans has been overwhelming. Players like Umar Akmal to Sarfaraz Ahmed and celebrities from Fahad Mustafa to Ahmed Ali Butt have all enthusiastically tried the lenses and recorded their reactions. Not to mention the thousands of fans across the country who have not only enjoyed using the lenses but have also shared them with friends and family.

LAHORE: VentureDive has collaborated with the Pakistan Super League (PSL), one of the biggest T20 leagues in the world, to produce Augmented Reality Snapchat Lenses for the franchise and four PSL teams: Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators & Multan Sultans.

“VentureDive has always been at the cutting edge of technology. This is just the beginning of our vision and endeavor into XR.” says Muhammad Shariq, Head of the XR division at VentureDive. Extended Reality (XR) includes all real-and-virtual combined environments and human-machine interactions, such as Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality & Virtual Reality (VR).

The lenses represent an important first step for VentureDive as it taps into the uniquely rich and unprecedented potential of XR to deliver meaningful experiences and functional solutions. VentureDive is now working on XR experiences in sports and navigation, as well as experiences that encourage learning. “In the world of sports, we are working to develop new XR solutions that engage fans, increase viewership and boost sales of tickets and merchandise. With regards to navigation, we intend to help billions of users find points of interests along with locating and navigating in AR. We’re changing the way humans will interact with machines.” added Shariq.

