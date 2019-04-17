Fans win big at Caltex HBL PSL Fantasy League

KARACHI: The fourth edition of HBL Pakistan Super League ended in Karachi last month but for some diehard fans the curtains finally fell here on Thursday with the climax of the Caltex HBL PSL Fantasy League brought to you by Cricingif.

Pakistan Super League in partnership with Cricingif has brought Caltex HBL PSL Fantasy League powered by Konnect.

The winners of the mega prizes of the Caltex HBLPSL Fantasy League gathered at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club to receive their prizes from Pakistan cricket legend and Cricingif board member Wasim Akram, along Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman & Area Business Manager, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited.

Caltex is the title sponsor for the HBL PSL Fantasy League. Pioneering the innovation in fan engagement through gamification and attractive prizes, this digital property is providing a great opportunity for PSL fans, to not only take their passion to the next level but also to enjoy exciting rewards.

By participating in the Caltex HBL PSL Fantasy League users availed the chance to win a Honda CBR 500, ICC World Cup trip to England (2019), a Home theatre system and Caltex branded collectables.

More than 97000 teams participated in the Fantasy League. Apart from grand prizes, 4600 individuals won Caltex branded giveaways in different categories.

The Grand Prize winners of the Caltex PSL Fantasy League were Lahore’s Husnain Sakhi, Faisalabad’s Muhammad Qusain Saeed and Jehlum’s Kanwal Arshad. The winners received their prizes from Wasim Akram.

Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman & Area Business Manager, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants, stressed that his company will continue supporting sports activities in Pakistan.

“Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Pvt.) Limited firmly believes in a secure, long-term future in Pakistan and aims to continue investment and provide world-class products and services to its esteemed customers in Pakistan. We have a legacy of more than 75 years of service in this region and are committed to sustain and grow in the Pakistani markets. We will also continue supporting community and sports related events and activities like the Caltex HBL PSL Fantasy league,” he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION