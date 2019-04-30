Despite of government opposition, Senator Rehman Malik bill approved with majority vote by Senate

GOVERNMENT IN THE UPPER HOUSE FACED AN UNPRECEDENTED DEFEAT WHEN THE BILL IT OPPOSED WAS APPROVED WITH MAJORITY.

PPP’ Senator A. Rehman Malik has moved an important Bill in the Senate of Pakistan to amend ‘The Capital Development Authority Ordinance, 1960’ which with majority of votes was referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Law & Justice for its consideration and report back to the House.

The Billwas opposed by the Government however Senator A. Rehman Malikwho is Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior also convinced majority of the members of the House that there was a dire need to specify qualification for the appointment of Chairman CDA. He stated that the CDA Ordinance, 1960 does not specify the qualification of the members of the Board of Directors from whom one of the members shall be considered for appointment as Chairman, CDA. He said that the existing procedure does not bar appointment of a private person as Chairman CDA and this practice is creating anomaly in the administration of the authority as a number of senior government servants are working under him. Senator A. Rehman Malik further added CDA is one of the departments working under the administrative control of the Ministry of Interior, wherein the appointment of private person as a Chairman CDA is contrary to the practice being followed in the similar provincial development authorities as well. He emphasized that the Bill will ensure appointment of a serving officer in BS-20 or above as Chairman, CDA and will avoid anomaly in the overall administrative matters. It must be mention here that the Senate Standing Committee on Interior in its meeting held on 22nd February, 2019, after threadbare discussion on the issue had unanimously authorized the Chairman Committee, Senator A. Rehman Malik to propose an amendment in the relevant section of CDA Ordinance, 1960.

Despite of the opposition by leader of the House, the Bill was approved to be referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice so the Government faced an unprecedented defeat by the opposition in the upper house of the Parliament.

