Sri Lankan High Commissioner calls on Rehman Malik

Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan H.E. Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid calls on Senator A. Rehman Malik PPP’ senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior here today at his residence in Islamabad. Both discussed series of terrorist attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday, situation after attacks and also discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests. Senator A. Rehman Malik once again expressed great grief over the killing of more than 300 innocent people a day in terrorists’ attacks in Sri Lanka. He extended his heartfelt sympathies and support to the people and government of Sri Lanka.

H.E. Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid thanked Senator A. Rehman Malik for the support he had extended to the people and government of Sri Lanka and thanked him for the resolution he had moved in the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Interior which he chairs adding that he on the behalf of Sri Lankan government was thankful to him for the resolution. He said that government and people of Pakistan have always stood by Sri Lanka in their difficult times. Both agreed that the governments of Pakistan and Sri Lanka should work together to smash the terrorists and uproot the menace of terrorism.

Senator A. Rehman Malik told the Sri Lankan high commissioner that we Pakistanis were shocked and grieved on this painful national tragedy in Sri Lanka adding the people of Pakistan stand fully with the people of Sri Lanka and their government. He said that attacks looked to be even bigger conspiracy than what is looking on ground. He said a series of attacks on same day that jolted the whole country and world were mind-blowing and heart wrenching. He said “I offer my deep sorrow and sympathies to the victim families”. He said that it is the time for the world to be further united against the monster of terrorism. Senator Malik expressed his serious concerns over the growing influence and threat of Daishin the region and said if timely and unified actions were not taken by the international community, Daish could grow a bigger monster than al-Qaeda. He said that the international community now required working in full unity against these enemies of humanity who were responsible for disturbing regional peaceby Sri Lankan, he added.

