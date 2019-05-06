Murad urges police, civic agencies, administration to serve people during Ramzan

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the police department to maintain law and order in the province to the best of their abilities and ensure proper traffic flow in Karachi and Hyderabad during the holy month of Ramzan.

The chief minister today talked to the IG Police, Chief Secretary, provincial ministers for local government and Energy and gave them important instructions for making life of people of the province safe, secure and peaceful.

He directed IG Police to maintain law and order all over Sindh during Ramzan. “The security of all the mosques and other places where Tarawih prayer arrangements are made must be beefed up,” he said and directed him to ensure extensive police patrolling in Thana jurisdiction all over Sindh, particularly in Karachi where the incidents of mobile snatching, bike snatching and robberies were reported during Iftar time.

The chief minister also urged him to re-arrange traffic police deployment during the peak hours of Iftar so that traffic jam issue could be resolved. “At some important places development works are in progress, therefore traffic jam has become a routine matter there, but I want smooth flow of traffic all over the city,” he said.

Mr Shah in a separate meeting with Chief Secretary directed him to activate district administration for price control. “I want all the divisional commissioners must be given clear line that no artificial price hike of fruit, vegetables and other eatables is acceptable,” he said and ordered crackdown against hoarding.

Mr Shah directed the district administration to ensure proper display of approved rate lists of edibles at all the shops and stalls. “These are hot days, therefore DCs must check quality of food,” he said.

Mr Shah in a separate meeting with Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh directed him to talk to HESCO, SESCO and K-Electric to supply uninterrupted electricity to their customers during Iftar and Saher time. “I want these power distribution companies to resort to minimum load-shedding during holy month of Ramzan,” he said.

The chief minister directed Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani to activate KWSB and WASA Hyderabad for proper water supply in their areas and also asked him to ensure proper cleanliness of the city by issuing necessary instructions to Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority, DMCs and other local bodies all over Sindh.

