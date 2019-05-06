Murad urges SECMC to expand mine for establishment of two more 660 MW power plants in Thar

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) to start expansion of the mining work in its phase-I project so that two another private companies could establish their coal-based power plants at Thar.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister Irrigation Syed Nasir Shah, Chairman P&D Naheed Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah, Secretary Finance Najam Shah, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan, Chairman House of Habib Ali Habib, CEO Engro Ghias Khan, Chairman SECMC Khurshid Jamali, CEO SECMC Syed Abul Fazal, CEO Thal Energy Limited (TEL) and Thal Nova Saleemullah, CEO Enegro Energy Ahsan zafar,. Tariq Ali Shah MD Thar Coal and other concerned officer.

The meeting was told that Hubco was setting up two power projects of 330 MW each on Thar-coal. Thar Energy Ltd (TEL) and ThalNova Thar Limited (TN) re partners with Hubco. These projects are part of Mines Phase-II of Sindh Coal Mining Company Block-II. TN is also in stavanced stage of arranging finances.

The Hubco has already started its work and wants the provincial government to execute LBOD scheme under which water would be provided to the coal power projects.

Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh told the meeting that Nespak has been appointed for study of pre-treatment system for LBOD. He added that the work would be started once the study papers were submitted and approved by the chief minister. TEL water requirement is June 2020, therefore pre-treatment system would be made before June 2020.

Irrigation Minister Nasir Shah told the meeting the portions of LBOD schemes facing delay would be taken up shortly. He said he would personally visit the area where work has been suspended to start it again.

The chief minister directed the Irrigation department to prepare water use Agreement for TEL and TN so that they could be signed after mutual agreement.

The chief minister was apprised that out of 660 MW (330 MW each) two Thar Coal fired power plants (330 MW each) were generating 500 MW during their testing period. This generation would reach to 660 by second week of June.

The chief minister termed it a big success and said he would personally visit the plant when it started operating at its maximum capacity.

