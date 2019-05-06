Newly-appointed Chairman ETPB Not Accepted

Pakistan Hindu Council warns to approach Supreme Court and International Court of Justice

KARACHI / ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hindu Council has shown dissatisfaction over the decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to appoint Dr. Aamer Ahmed as Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board. In a joint statement issued, President Gopal Khamuani and Secretary General Parshotam Ramani also vowed to approach the Supreme Court and International Court of Justice, if PM fails to review his decision.

“Imran Khan, no doubt, had emerged as a ray of hope for vulnerable Non-Muslim minorities in a Muslim-majority country,” the statement said, adding that performance of present government is highly disappointing in order to protect rights of minorities. The continuous failure of promises is resulting in decreasing popularity graph of current government day by day.

According to Pakistan Hindu Council, there are as many as 1288 Hindu temples , 522 Gurdwaras and worthy Hindu property which need urgent attention of Evacuee Trust Property Board. “Therefore, this is our genuine demand to appoint Hindu chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board,” Pakistan Hindu Council said. In addition, the current decision of appointing ETPB Chairman is also violation of the Supreme Court directions and the 19th June decision for the protection of minorities’ rights.

This is quite strange for Pakistani Hindu community to see appointment of Muslims and Christians as board members, the Council further expressed, emphasizing that both communities have nothing to do with the Hindu properties. During the signing of Liaqat-Nehru pact, leaderships of both countries agreed to appoint Muslim head to look after evacuee property in India and Hindu head in Pakistan. The Council claimed, mentioning that India and Israel used to appoint local Muslim minority national to look after evacuee issues. However, Pakistan failed to appoint Hindu citizen as Chairman of ETPB since independence. Pakistan Hindu Council regretted.

President Gopal and Secretary General Parshotam, in the joint statement, also mentioned that Imran Khan, during the joint press conference with Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani last year, also hinted to appoint Hindu Chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board to redress the patriotic Hindu community. Thus, Pakistan Hindu Council demands to appoint a well-qualified Hindu Chairman ETPB on priority basis or otherwise we have no option but to approach the Supreme Court and the International Court of Justice. Pakistan Hindu Council warned.

