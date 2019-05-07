Senator Rehman Malik strongly condemns terrorists attack outside Data Darbar

KARACHI: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has strongly condemned the suicide blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore on Wednesday morning in which 10 people including three policemen were martyred and 25 people were injured. He expressed great grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of martyrs. He asked the government to not ignore the recent wave of terrorism as it seems a designed conspiracy against Pakistan. He has advised the police and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to remain alert and further tighten the security checking system across the country. He warned the enemies of Pakistan and said that Pakistani forces were highly alert and will not let enemy succeed in its nefarious designs. He has urged the government to review the National Action Plan (NAP) and take extraordinary measures well on time against terrorists before they spread like monster once again.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that the Sri Lankan COAS has clearly stated that terrorists of the ISIS (Daesh) were trained in India who carried out series of terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. He said now when it is clear that there are training camps of ISIS/Daesh in India, terrorism in the region and particularly in Pakistan will be increasing.

