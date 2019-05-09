CGA inaugurated GP Fund Centre

Karachi 09th May:The Controller General of Accounts (CGA) Mr. Mazhar Hussain Zaki inaugurated Sindh (General Provident ) GP Fund Centre today here at Accountant General Sindh Office.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony Mr. Zaki said that he was glad that after taking brilliant initiative of establishing Sindh Pension Centre, AG has now again taken a lead in providing better service to the retired government employees by setting up this Centre.

He added that there was time when getting GP Fund after retirement was a cumbersome process. Retired employees had to wait for months and even years to get their own money from government treasury. He said that after the introduction of SAP system, the lag time had considerably reduced and now by this one-window GP fund centre the same would be reduced to minimum and under one roof.

Mr. Zaki appreciated the efforts of the Accountant General Sindh Mr. Ghufran Memon and his entire team for providing better service delivery to retired government employees and shifting all pension payments to online system.

Mr. Ghufran Memon Accountant General Sindh thanked Sindh Government for their support in establishing Pension and GP Fund centres throughout the province. He also informed that within a short period of two months Sindh Pension Centres have been established in all districts of Sindh.

Later on, the CGA along with AG Sindh inaugurated the final Sindh Pension Centre at District Accounts Office Hyderabad.

