NAB KARACHI ARRESTED ACCUSED Muhammad Sohail

KARACHI: NAB Karachi has arrested Muhammad Sohail on 9 May 2019 (today) at 3 AM. The accused operates a money exchange namely DD exchange at II Chundigarh road Karachi. The is allegedly involved in money laundering. He has been laundering the black money worth rupees millions of Sharjeel Inam Memon since 2012 to till date.

He has produced before the Honourable Accountability Court for remand. Honourable Accountability Court has granted custody of accused to NAB till 14 May 2019.

