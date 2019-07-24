A drugstore you can trust with your closed eyes: Rite Aid Survey

The Rite Aid Pharmacy is a reputed medical store chain. It has the best quality and trusted medicines. Health is every person’s first priority and should be one, to get best for your health Rite Aid your choice. Also do let them know how they are doing at their work at Rite Aid Survey on www.riteaidcares.com.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid is a drug store company base in America. It is US third largest and first largest East coast drug store Company. The founder of Rite Aid is Alex Grass who found it in 1962. The headquarter of Rite Aid is located in Pennsylvania with serving around 4,612 locations. Instructions with for Rite Aid Survey

The Rite Aid Survey is the step taken by the Rite Aid management to get the inner views of their customers about how satisfied they are from the product and service of the Rite Aid. The mail aim is to get the insight and amend accordingly if required.

The Rite Aid survey is easy and not much time consuming. It will hardly take 3 minutes. The following are they descriptive steps of Rite Aid survey. You must follow the steps to successfully complete the survey.

Click on the link riteaidcares.com of Rite Aid survey to begin with it Home page will open where you are supposed to select the language from English and Español. After the selection of the language you’ll get to the next page On next page you are supposed to add the cashier code and the 16-numeric code from the printed receipt of yours You can find the cashier code printed on the top of your receipt and 16-numeric code on the bottom of the page Enter the codes verifying it from the receipt in the specific dialogue box Click Next button after you have entered the codes

Now the Rite Aid Survey will begin. Here you have to choose the best answer for the question asked and give your honest feedback. And do right the comments whether good or bad in the end.

Are You Eligible?

The Rite Aid Survey team being a responsible management set some eligibility criteria for the entrees for the lucky draw. The aim is to keep the process easy to carry and in a right manner along with the right people to only enter for the lucky draw. The criteria they set is simple so that maximum customers can avail the chance but filtering the unwelcomed ones.

The participant must;

Be older or 18 years or age Be a National Identity Card holder Must be legally residing in the US Have all the documents required for entrée Have the written receipt of Rite Aid from the last visit there

Winner Notification

On the completion of the Rite Aid Survey you’ll enter the draw on which you can win free vouchers from Rite Aid and other exciting offers. The winners are announce every month by lucky draw. The winners of the contest will be notified about their win via text message. Email and a call. The list of winners will also be post on the Rite Aid Survey site.

Useful Link

www.riteaidcares.com

