Make proper acquaintance with Mr. Mikes Steakhouse and the huge prizes Mr. Mikes brings for you. Entering the Empathic Daily and Weekly sweepstakes through the Mr. Mikes’ Survey at www.mymrmikesvisit.com, you will have 10 opportunities to win $1,000 every day and one opportunity to in a split second win $1,500 and in addition a $100 Mr. Mikes gift voucher. Gather your fortunes and hit the “Go to Win” catch to check whether you will win the money prize or the gift voucher prize with which you can reclaim your most loved Mr. Mike’s steak sustenance.

Guidelines for Mr Mikes Survey

There are two different ways for you to enter the sweepstakes:

To enter by finishing a study (a buy required)

Tap on the “Go to Win” catch to visit the online study page.

Adhere to the onscreen guidelines and take the review.

Finish and present the passage frame.

To enter via mail without making a buy or finishing a study

It would be ideal if you allude to the official tenets for the detail.

Tell us about your experience at Mr Mikes Survey

How was your dinning at MR MIKES? Do you like their sustenance? Take MR MIKES visitor fulfillment review and tell whether you have effectively discover the sustenance you are searching for or whether you were served well. You criticism is of extraordinary essential and esteemed. Toward the finish of the review, you have the opportunity to receive $5.00 off on your following visit and 10 opportunities to win $1,000 daily.MR MIKES Guest Satisfaction Survey Guide

Steps to follow for Mr Mikes Survey

Visit MR MIKES Survey page at mymrmikesvisit.com Read the sweepstakes official tenets Enter the 9 – digit study section code and the date of your visit Answer a few inquiries base on your visit Tell your sexual orientation, age and family unit salary, and so forth To get the limited time offers, enter your name, email and phone number

About MR MIKES

Mr. Mikes is a chain of steakhouses that started with a solitary eatery that opened in 1960 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Granville Street. The anchor has since advanced to an easygoing feasting plan with a “West Coast feel”. Mr. Mike’s currently includes an expansive menu and full alcohol permit and focuses on an alternate statistic. The eateries have been re-marked as Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse and bar. Useful Link

www.mymrmikesvisit.com

