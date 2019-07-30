Fill up a My Burger King Experience Survey!

Grab a chance to fill a My Burger King Experience Survey

Never had the best burger in town yet? Well you obviously have not been to Burger King! So you better hurry and march off to the nearest Burger King outlet. Here, you will also get the chance to fill up a My Burger King Experience Survey just by going to www.evaluabk.com. What is more, they also have a little incentive for you. You will get a validation code which you can use on your next visit to Burger King!

How to start filling up a My Burger King Experience Survey

Make sure you have a computer, laptop, tablet or a mobile phone with you. Once you have a device of your choice, you will also need a good internet connection on it. Also keep the receipt that you got from them with you so you can fill out all the information for the survey. Now, all you will have to do is follow the steps that have been given below and you will be done in no time.

Go to their survey site by clicking on www.evaluabk.com Click on the language in which you want to give the survey. You have the option between English and Spanish. You can also go through their privacy policy by clicking on the link they have given. Click on “Continue” when you want to start the survey. Type the restaurant number that is given to you. Enter the date of your visit. Also enter the time of your visit. Click on “Start” to begin. Now you will get some questions that you will have to answer. These questions are regarding the kind of service you got when you visited them. You may also have to rate a few statements. When you are done with the survey, you can click on “Submit”. You will also get a validation code at the end of the survey which you can use on your next visit to them.

