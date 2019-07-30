Get a chance to win cash prize on completion of Abuelo’s Survey!

Satisfy your appetite with some Mexican. Come and enjoy the food and the ambiance that shows the true colors of Mexican culture. So what are you waiting for? Do visit it today. After your visit, Abuelo’s would love to know your consent about them. Abuelo’s Survey is available online. Don’t hesitate to open the link and take the Abuelo’s Survey. This is one way that a company can upgrade itself and meet your demands.

ABUELO’S SURVEY IS A WIN-WIN SITUATION:

On completion of Abuelo’s Survey, you are gifted with $1000 cash. You can even be part of daily draws and win $1500 on weekly basis.

ABOUT ABUELO’S:

Abuelo’s is a restaurant that was established in 1989 in Texas United States. It was founded by James Young, Chuck Anderson and Dirk Rambo. This restaurant serves Mexican food. The ambiance depicts Mexican culture. It is constructed as an open air courtyard. This chain is expanded to 13 different states. It is a family restaurant where one can visit with friends and friendly and sit there for hours.

STEP BY STEP INSTRUCTIONS TO FILL ABUELO’S SURVEY:

To take Abuelo’s Survey, follow the steps so that there could be no mistake. Before you start the survey, keep in mind that you must have your recent restaurant receipt along. Your desktop must be charged. You must have a good internet access.

Click on the link given in the statement i.e.

www.abuelossurvey.empathica.com

You will see a new page on your desktop screen. On that page click on “SURVEY”. This click will take you to a new page. You are required to enter store number, zip code, date and time of your visit, your total paid amount from the receipt. The questions will appear, you need to rate them and select the desired option. Questions will be regarding their menu, ambiance, service, quality etc. If you would like to enter the prize draw click “YESS” otherwise “NO”. Give your correct contact details Submit the survey once done.

