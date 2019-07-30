Give Your Feedback Online With the On the Border Survey!

We all love food. It is a necessity for life, there is no doubt about that. However, the fact of the matter is that food isn’t just about gaining the necessary nutrients. The experience of eating is actually so much more than that. In an ideal world, food is prepared through the relationship of the chef and the person eating. In actuality, this is supposed to be a symbiotic relationship – each depends on the other. The chef gives the eater the food, and the person eating gives them feedback and helps them perfect the recipe. You can help perfect the recipe for all of your favourite foods now by taking the On the Border Survey online at the link www.otbsurvey.com. As well as doing that, you get a chance at a free reward!

About On the Border

What started out as a small restaurant in Texas, called On the Border, is now a huge internationally operating chain of outlets. Specialising in Tex-Mex food, On the Border is known and celebrated for their delicious guacamole, their vibrant margaritas, and finally, their expertly hand-pressed tortillas. For anyone in the mood for some casual dining, On the Border is absolutely perfect. With more than 100 operating locations, this is the Tex-Mex place to visit.

Step by step process to complete the On the Border Survey

Listed below are the simple instructions that are all you need to complete the On the Border Survey.

Turn on your computer. Connect your computer to the Internet. Run a web browser. Open up this link: www.otbsurvey.com The page you see is the On the Border Survey. Give information from the receipt in the space including Survey Code, Date and Time, as well as the Check Number. If the Server Name is given, provide that as well. Proceed to rate how satisfied you are with your experience over a series of questions about your last visit. Finally, submit your responses. To enter the giveaway, provide your contact information. Submit your contact information so you can be reached in case of winning.

www.otbsurvey.com

www.ontheborder.com/

