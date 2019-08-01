Be candid with a Turtle Jack’s Survey

Why should you fill a Turtle Jack’s Survey

A Turtle Jack’s Survey allows you to give your feedback to the restaurant as a loyal customer. With this survey, you also get the chance to get your hands on their coupon. They have always been so intent to give you the best of their services so its time you paid them back. So you better hurry and go to www.turtlejacks.com/feedback to answer their questions.

What should you do to fill a Turtle Jack’s Survey

Make sure you have a computer, laptop, tablet or a mobile phone with you. Once you have a device of your choice, you will also need a good internet connection on it. Also keep the receipt that you got from them with you so you can fill out all the information for the survey. Now, all you will have to do is follow the steps that have been given below and you will be done in no time.

Go to their survey site by clicking on www.turtlejacks.com/feedback Select the location that you visited. Fill in the check number, as well as the name of your server, both of which will be printed on your receipt. Give them the date and time of your last visit. Rate statements and answer questions about your visit including whether or not you would visit Turtle Jack’s again. If you think you received a good customer service, you can let them know which staff member served you. If you would like to leave additional comments, you can type the in the space given to you. Type in your personal details including your age and gender. Now you have the option to select your prize. You can choose from bruschetta, deep fried pickles or a dessert. Give them your email address and the coupon will be emailed to you.

You can go to their website and find out more information about them.

