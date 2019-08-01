Take part in sweepstakes with Shari’s Survey (expired)

Started in 1978, Shari’s Cafe and Pies has been a well known restaurant to provide their customers with home-made desserts, freshly baked fruits and cream pies. Their headquarters are located in Beaverton, Oregon in the United States. The current CEO of the restaurant chain is Samuel Borgese and now has outlets in California, Idaho, Wyoming, Washington and some other states too. Now, they have also started conducting a Shari’s Survey at www.sharis-survey.com so they are able to know what their customers want from their services and how they can bring about improvements. When you fill out the survey, you will not just be doing them a favor but you will also have an advantage of your own. Upon completing the survey, you will be able to enter the sweepstakes that have been started by them and will be in the running to win a $25 Shari’s gift card!

How to fill in a Shari’s Survey

All you need to get started with the survey is a laptop, computer or a mobile device on which you can get an internet access. The other thing that you are going to need is the survey invitation code so you can fill out the survey. Next, just follow the simple and easy steps that have been given below to complete the survey.

Go to the survey site by clicking on www.sharis-survey.com When the homepage of the survey site is in front of you, enter the survey invitation code that you have into the required box and click on “Next”. Now just answer the questions that will be asking you about the kind of experience you have had when you visited the outlet. After completing that, you can click on “Submit” to proceed. Give your basic information and your contact details that are required by them in order for you to become a part of the sweepstakes that have been started by them.

