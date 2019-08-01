Visionworks Survey-Get a chance to win $1,000 cash
Since we can’t change the reality let us change eyes which sees reality. Visionworks is an eye care center. They are giving you the opportunity to win $1,000 by entering their sweepstake by filling the survey given in their website www.eyewearsurvey.com
Requirements for the visionworks survey:
If you want to share your opinion and want to be the part of this sweepstake go and fill the visionworks survey. These are some requirements to fill the survey:
- The survey is available till 31 March 2019
- Must visit the store
- Must have the link for the survey
- Can enter maximum five times per drawing period
- Must have a store receipt
How to fill Visionworks Survey
So if you want to grab these $1,000 you just have to fill there survey to enter the sweepstake and get a chance to win $1,000. Now you can fill the online survey by following steps:
- Visit the given link eyewearsurvey.com
- Enter the code given on your receipt
- Go to the next page and answer the given questions according to your visit to the store
- After this, you have to give your Email for completing the survey
- They will send you a conformational email you can enter the sweepstake by clicking on the link given in the email.
And if you have participated at visionworks store and have provided your email then they will send you an email for inviting you to take the survey.
What is visionworks?
Visionworks is an eye care center which provides you with a variety of lenses according to your vision they also contain a variety of glasses frames and sunglasses. They work hard to protect your eyes. They provide you with designer branded frames. And vision works customers know that they provide the best quality to the customers at a reasonable price.
