Clarks Survey here to listen to your opinion

Why should you fill in a Clarks Survey?

Clarks footwear store that was started in the year 1825. Their headquarters are located in Newton, Massachusetts in the Unites States of America. They are known world over for their amazing shoes. Their products also include shes of various kinds, such as sandals and boots and even other accessories. They have always striven to be the best which is why they also have a Clarks Survey at www.clarkscustomersurvey.com. They want to make sure that their customers always get the best of their services. So hurry up and take up this opportunity. Let them know what you think about their services so they can make changes accordingly.

Steps required to fill up a Clarks Survey

To get started with the survey, you will have to get a hold of a computer, laptop, tablet or a mobile phone. Also make sure you have a good and a reliable internet connection on it. You will also be needing the receipt from your latest visit to their store. Now, just follow the steps that have been given below and you will be done in no time.

Go to their survey site by clicking on www.clarkscustomersurvey.com Enter the date that is listed on your receipt. Also type in the 3 digit store number. Click on the time when you made your purchase. Let them know why you went to the store. Also answer the other questions that they have on the survey site. You will also have to rate some of the statements that they have. This must be done according to the kind of experience you have had at their store. They have also given a box at the end of the survey for your feedback. Click on “I’m done” when you have finished.

You can go to their website and find out more information about them. You can also contact their customer support center and get answers to your questions.

