Discover Personal Loans for Consolidating Debts

Those who have a good credit score and want to consolidate their debts should choose the Discover personal loans. The lender is an online financial company that looks for borrowers with a minimum credit score of 660.

Salient Features

The lenders who need discipline in paying off the debt should go for Discover personal loans because they can pay off the creditors directly. All lenders do not have that option. The borrower needs to provide the details of their creditors after the loan has been approved and Discover will put at least 70% of that loan towards paying off the debts.

If you want to monitor your credit score then Discover personal loans are right for you because they give everyone full access to the FICO credit score. The borrowers can check their score at any point in time and also view their complete credit history online.

Purposes

Discover personal loans are used for all kinds of purposes such as paying for a holiday, financing a big holiday or buying something expensive. The company has free tools on their website to help the borrowers manage their debt and estimate the amount they would have to pay per month.

To avail the loan the minimum income required is $25,000 but usually the borrowers who receive the loan make more money. Discover personal loans are one of the few loans that do no charge any origination fees. The company also has a flexible payment plan.

The borrowers can have the due date of the payment changed twice over the entire loan period with a one year gap in between. The late fee is only charged if the lender is not informed on time and those who are struggling to keep up with the payments can have them deferred or review the payment plan. Paying back the loaned amount within 30 days of disbursement also saves the borrower from paying interest.

Applying for the Discover Personal Loan

The application form can be filled out on the Discover website or through phone call. Before being approved for the Discover personal loan the person has to have their soft credit checked to ensure that they qualify for the loan and can avail the offer. Once the application has been completed the person has to then submit to a hard credit check. The payments made for the Discover personal loan are reported to all the three major credit bureaus as well.

