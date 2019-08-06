The hitchhiker’s guide to Home Improvement Loan

If you plan to improve your home and do some renovations then you would be needing a loan. If so, then this is the article for you as we will tell you all that you need to know about the Home Improvement Loan. In this article we have compiled a list of feasible places you can apply for a Home Improvement Loan. These Home Improvement Loans should be taken if you do not have the money saved for your renovation project.

In some cases the saved money is not enough and you can take a Home Improvement Loan to cover up the rest of the expenses. Real estate experts say that upgrading your house eventually adds more value to your house. But for this upgrade you would need money. A wise choice for taking the Home Improvement Loan would be the US Bank. Because they have lower interest rates and easy to understand terms for the Home Improvement Loan.

Things to keep in mind about Home Improvement Loan

Before applying for a loan you should answer the following questions first, so you have a clear idea about how much money you need and how quickly you can repay it:

What is the amount of Home Improvement Loan that you need to take and how much time would the home improvement take? According to your budget, how long would it take you to completely pay back your loan and what sort of repayment option suits you? Would you like to choose one time access to funds or would you rather go for the on-going access to credit option? Would you complete your home improvement project yourself or do you plan to hire a contractor for it?

Once you make a clear plan of how you will go about your Home Improvement Loan then you can apply for it from the list of options we have for you in this article. Before you choose a bank for taking your Home Improvement Loan, you should know that if you have equity on your home then you can get the funds directly. This equity makes your home serve as a collateral. Otherwise loans from LightStream do not require your home as equity.

Best options for Home Improvement Loans and home equity loans

For home Improvement Loan you can go for LightStream and Avant. Whereas for Home Equity Loans the US Bank or the Bank of America is the best option.

https://www.usbank.com/loans-lines/unsecured/

https://www.bankofamerica.com/home-equity/

https://www.avant.com/landing/commission_junction?AID=11789034&PID=7402814&SID=MTB1ZXFyN2xIVUgwOG5FNjFVb2I3NlFsNzl2_c

https://www.lightstream.com/?fact=16971&subid=MTB1ZXFRZ25JV0haWjN0Ym9sc3RPcnNUYWlr_c

MORE FROM THIS SECTION