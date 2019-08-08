Get Citibank Personal Loans to help you with your finances!

Citibank Personal Loans

Personal loans have become popular over the last few decades and have become even more so lately. This is because of the fact that the inflation rate has risen incredibly in the last few years and does not look like it will stop any time soon. While the wage rate and average incomes people have are the same and thus cannot seem to cover the expenses they might have. Add to this an unexpected expense; help will definitely be requires thus this is where Citibank Personal Loans come in.

What are Personal Loans

Personal loans are loans made to specific individuals who apply for them. The loan is made in their name and payable back by them as well. The loan is at times specifically for a certain purpose such as consolidating debts or to buy a vehicle or anything else but at times it just might be a general personal loan and can used for whatever purposes it might have been required for in the first place.

Specifics of Citibank Personal Loans

The Citibank Personal Loans policies are not very strict and thus a lot of people can easily qualify for it. One of the biggest reasons you might not qualify for Citibank Personal Loans is that you might have taken out a loan of a similar nature from their bank in the last 6 months. They also have a specification that those applying for Citibank Personal Loans must have a minimum annual income over $10,500. The interest rate is fixed and decided on an individual basis depending on the loan applicants financial profile. The interest rate can range anywhere from 7.99% to 17.00%. And the amount which can be borrowed ranges from $2000 to $50,000 but again this depends on your individual profile and about how much money you require and what Citibank Personal Loans decides to lend to you and more.

About Citibank

Citibank is owned by Citigroup and this company was founded in 1812 and traces back to over 200 years. While the company is incredibly old, they have still remained vastly successful during the two centuries they have been operational. They stand as the fourth biggest bank in the United States and are one of the most popular and recognized names in the world. They have over 219,000 employees and operates in several different continents.

