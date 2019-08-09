DIY Aloe Vera Mask for Skin & Hair

Are you conscious about your beauty? Wait….it is not far away from you!! If you get aware of the beauty benefits lies in lemon juice and Aloe Vera gel you won’t even bother to visits saloon and buy the expensive products for your beauty. Most common issues that try to damage your beauty includes stretch marks, acne, scars, and spots. Solutions of all these problems lie in lemon juice and Aloe Vera gel. Their benefits are not limited but they also nourish your hair, remove dandruff, prevent hair loss and increase your hair growth. Long thick and shiny hair make the addition to your beauty and looks. If you do not have an Aloe Vera plant, then it’s better to buy it in packed form. Combine it with lemon juice and have inexpensive but quite effective beauty remedy.

Here you can find the method to prepare skin and hair mask with Aloe Vera and lemon juice.

Following things and ingredients are mainly required for making the mask:

· 3-4 teaspoon of Aloe Vera gel or squeeze it from 2 aloe Vera leaves

· 1 teaspoon of lemon juice

· A blender and 3 bowls

Steps

1. Use a sharp knife for cutting two Aloe Vera leaves and squeeze the gel carefully.

2. Or you can use the packed form of Aloe Vera gel.

3. Pour the thick and succulent gel into a blender and add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

4. You can also add honey instead of lemon juice if you are conscious about the hair color as consistent use of lemon juice will lighten your hair color.

5. Make a mixture by blending them.

6. Pour this mixture into the bowl.

For Hair: Apply this mixture to your hair and leave it for half hour, then wash your hair mild shampoo.

For Face: apply this mixture as the mask on your face and even you can apply on your neck for maintaining the skin tone. Leave it for ten to fifteen minutes, then wash your face and neck with lukewarm water.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION