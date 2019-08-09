DIY Homemade Banana Deep Hair Conditioner

Coconut milk, banana and honey, in case of tropical smoothie all these sounds like ingredients, but the mixture of all these ingredients will make the deep hair conditioner. It is quite simple and easy to make. Application of this mixture will leave you smooth, shiny and soft locks. Bananas are the good source of potassium that minimizes breakage, strengthens hair and facilitates repair of damaged hair. Bananas are considered as the good moisturizer as they contain about 75% water and moisturize your hair. Moisturized, strong hair is less likely to tangling and frizzing. Moreover, all these ingredients are full of vitamin E, C, and A, B6 along with iron and zinc.

This homemade deep hair conditioner with bananas as base contains:

Coconut milk is fully packed with fats and antioxidants. It boosts your volume, conditions your hair and also fortifies with oils and proteins.

is fully packed with fats and antioxidants. It boosts your volume, conditions your hair and also fortifies with oils and proteins. Coconut oil is the good source of healthy fatty acids and vitamin E that encourages the growth of your hair and moisturizes them, reduce keratin loss and adds shine.

is the good source of healthy fatty acids and vitamin E that encourages the growth of your hair and moisturizes them, reduce keratin loss and adds shine. Honey helps in hydrating your hair and also locks the moisture in. It is also the good source of sulfur zinc, B vitamins, and iron.

Here you find that how to prepare homemade deep hair conditioner with banana

Things you require to make a hair conditioner:

Coconut milk and oil

Banana

Honey

Steps to make Hair Conditioner

Step 1: Take the banana and cut it into small pieces.

Step 2: Add 2 tablespoon of coconut milk.

Step 3: Add 1 teaspoon of coconut oil. Add another one if you dry hair.

Step 4: Add 2 tablespoons of honey.

Step 4: Make a mixture by blending them all until you get the smooth paste, make sure there could be no chunks of banana in the paste.

How to Use

Wash your hair and damp them, massage your hair with the mask and use a plastic cap to cover your head.

Leave it for half an hour.

Then Shampoo your hair.

Apply this deep conditioner for once a week.

Tips

For making this hair conditioner, you can use overripe bananas.

Ensure that banana has been properly pureed as its chunks might stick into your hairs.

You can also add some warm water to the mixture. Optionally you can add few drops of rosemary oil or lavender oil if it smells unpleasant to you. Rose water will also be a good option.

