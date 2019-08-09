DIY Homemade Sugar Scrub

Those expensive sugar scrubs you find in spas or departments, actually, they cost only pennies to make! Such scrubs are exfoliating and amazingly moisturizing for your skin. They are quite simple to make with countless variations.

If you do not have any idea or experience of making the beauty products, then you must try out these sugar scrub recipes.

Sugar Scrub Tutorial

You can apply these sugar scrubs on any part of your body, like on feet, body or face for silky skin. It only takes ten minutes to make.

Ingredients required for making Sugar Scrub

Half cup sugar (organic brown/white sugar) Half cup of oil (coconut oil or olive oil) Optional: you can select any of the essential oil

Sugar Scrub Instructions

Add all ingredients and mix them well. Pour into a jar and store. Use one teaspoon of this mixture when taking shower. Scrub the mixture on your skin, then rinse it off with water. Touch your skin and you will feel like silk.

Sugar Scrub Variations

Pumpkin Pie Scrub: Make a mixture by adding the half cup of coconut oil and brown sugar each along with the ½ tablespoon of pumpkin pie spices and vitamin E oil each. Vanilla Brown Sugar Scrub: Make a mixture by adding the half cup of almond oil, one cup brown sugar, and the half cup of vitamin E oil and finally add one teaspoon of real vanilla extract. Lemon Hand Scrub: Make a mixture by adding half cup olive oil, one cup white sugar and the half cup of vitamin E oil along with the fifteen-twenty drops of orange essential oil or lemon juice. Vanilla Lavender Relaxing Facial Scrub: Take half cup almond oil, one cup white sugar and half teaspoon vitamin E oil, ½ teaspoon of real vanilla extract and then finally add 15 drops of lavender essential oil.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION